Armenia defense ministry comments on purchase of SU-30 fighter jets
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Multifunctional aviation is very important in modern warfare, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Minister Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters.

Asked about the purchase of Su-30 SM fighter jet, the spokesperson noted they are working in this direction, and this is a very important issue, but he cannot reveal the details.

In response to an attempt to clarify whether the relevant agreement was signed or not, Hovhannisyan again refused to provide details.

As to the funds for purchasing the jets, Hovhannisyan recalled that weapons are purchased both at the expense of loans and budget funds.
