Dollar strengthens in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.98/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 559.15 (up by AMD 3.04), that of one British pound totaled AMD 638.67 (up by AMD 0.98), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.47 (up by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 247.97, AMD 20,521.33 and AMD 12,713.3, respectively.