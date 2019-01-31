News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
USD
486.98
EUR
559.15
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.98
EUR
559.15
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
China appeals to US to accept its technology progress
China appeals to US to accept its technology progress
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

China urged Washington on Thursday to accept its industrial development after U.S. intelligence officials said Beijing steals or copies foreign technology, as the two sides prepared for another day of talks aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions, AP reported.

It is “totally unreasonable to make random accusations,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.

“The United States is the world’s top power in terms of technology, we acknowledge that,” Geng said. “But we hope that the US can see the scientific and technological progress of other countries with an open and inclusive attitude. It must allow others to make progress while developing itself.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos