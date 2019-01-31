China appeals to US to accept its technology progress

China urged Washington on Thursday to accept its industrial development after U.S. intelligence officials said Beijing steals or copies foreign technology, as the two sides prepared for another day of talks aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions, AP reported.
It is “totally unreasonable to make random accusations,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.
“The United States is the world’s top power in terms of technology, we acknowledge that,” Geng said. “But we hope that the US can see the scientific and technological progress of other countries with an open and inclusive attitude. It must allow others to make progress while developing itself.”