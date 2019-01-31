Stepanakert: Azerbaijan rejects any offer of cooperation

STEPANAKERT.- Artsakh has repeatedly launched an initiative for cooperation in the field of water resources, but Azerbaijan rejects any proposal for cooperation, Artsakh presidential spokesperson David Babayan told reporters, answering a question of creating an atmosphere of trust and a possibility of cooperation between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

David Babayan recalled that the official Stepanakert has repeatedly made such an initiative over the years, but Baku rejects any proposal. "I think if the Armenian and Azerbaijani people are fated to continue to remain neighbors, this position must be changed", Babayan noted.

At the same time, he stressed that water resources are the most important wealth of Artsakh and are of strategic importance for Armenia.