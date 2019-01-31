EU's top diplomat: Venezuelan authorities must release foreign journalists

Venezuelan authorities must immediately release three detained foreign journalists and a driver, the European Union’s top diplomat said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

“There is a clear call from my side to release immediately your colleagues in Caracas,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters in Bucharest after a meeting of EU defense ministers. “We firmly believe that all journalists should be able to exercise their duties, responsibilities and rights in their work,” Mogherini said.

The journalists were working for the Spanish news agency EFE on Wednesday, the company said, in the latest arrests of reporters covering U.S.-backed efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro.