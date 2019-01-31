Armenian President meets with National Assembly Speaker

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met on Thursday with Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, the presidential press service reported.
President Sarkissian once again congratulated Ararat Mirzoyan on the start of the work of the National Assembly of 7th convocation, expressing conviction that the National Assembly will make every effort to contribute to the progress of the country.
The interlocutors agreed that the National Assembly will face a rather extensive work, they also noted that the activities of the Parliament are important for both the legislative sphere and the field of parliamentary diplomacy.
Expressing gratitude for the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the National Assembly is an important platform for the formation of new political culture, dialogue and cooperation and hopes that all parliamentary forces will use it in the best possible way for the benefit of the new Armenia and people.
President Sarkissian expressed his readiness to cooperate with the parliament within the limits of his authority and to support the activities of the legislative body.