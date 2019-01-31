News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
USD
486.98
EUR
559.15
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.98
EUR
559.15
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Court of Appeal to continue examination of Kocharyan’s complaint on February 1
Court of Appeal to continue examination of Kocharyan’s complaint on February 1
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The Court of Appeal of Armenia will continue the examination of the complaint of Robert Kocharyan’s defense team on changing his preventive measure from pre-trial detention into release on bail on February 1, Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told reporters, adding that the hearing has been postponed.

Alumyan noted that Robert Kocharyan will make a statement during the next hearing and will also present his position.

The hearing will continue on February 1 at 15:00.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged with the overthrow of constitutional order in Armenia in March 1, 2008.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos