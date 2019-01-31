Court of Appeal to continue examination of Kocharyan’s complaint on February 1

YEREVAN.- The Court of Appeal of Armenia will continue the examination of the complaint of Robert Kocharyan’s defense team on changing his preventive measure from pre-trial detention into release on bail on February 1, Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told reporters, adding that the hearing has been postponed.
Alumyan noted that Robert Kocharyan will make a statement during the next hearing and will also present his position.
The hearing will continue on February 1 at 15:00.
Robert Kocharyan has been charged with the overthrow of constitutional order in Armenia in March 1, 2008.