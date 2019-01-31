Ambassador: China-Armenia cooperation involves almost all areas

YEREVAN. – The past year has been important in terms of the development of relations between China and Armenia, China’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong said during the January 31 reception on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.
According to him, in 2018, relations between the two countries entered a phase when cooperation involves almost all areas.
“Last year, a record turnover of $700 million was recorded,” the ambassador said, adding that the Chinese side expects further growth.
Tian Erlong stressed that the number of visits by officials from different spheres has increased, and the cultural ties have intensified. Moreover, ten thousand Chinese tourists visited Armenia.
Summing up, the ambassador noted that the coming year of the pig is a symbol of prosperity for the Chinese and he wished Armenia stability and prosperity.