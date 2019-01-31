Armenian PM’s Office to have Ambassador-at-large for relations with Diaspora

Armenian Prime Minister’s Office will have Ambassador-at-large for relations with Diaspora, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a meeting with the Armenian community in Cologne, answering the questions of the representatives of the Armenian community, reports the correspondent of ARMENPRESS from Germany.
The PM noted that the functions of the Ministry of Diaspora should be redistributed.
“For example, the Ministry of Diaspora sent textbooks for the Armenian schools in Diaspora, but the Ministry of Education and Science carried out the training of the teachers. And we often had the situation when the teachers are trained in the sidelines of the program of one ministry, but receive the textbooks from another ministry”, Pashinyan said, adding that this makes the works of the ministries not so effective.
“Our goal for the optimization of the Government is the following – one body should be engaged in one function”, Nikol Pashinyan said, noting that the functions of the Ministry of Diaspora should be redistributed.
“Our vision is the following – the Ambassador-at-large will have nothing else to do but to sum up issues related to the Diaspora, presenting proposals for solutions and implement those solutions with the support of the Prime Minister”, Pashinyan said.