Azerbaijani MFA: It is difficult to understand Pashinyan’s logic

It is difficult to understand Pashinyan’s logic, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva noted, commenting on the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that Armenia will not discuss the land-for-peace formula, Interfax-Azerbaijan reported.

"It is difficult to understand Pashinyan’s logic because the cornerstone of the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict being conducted under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. In this regard, a question arises: should this position of Pashinyan be regarded as his refusal to negotiate?" the statement reads.