Trump to announce North Korea summit site and date next week

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he will announce next week the site and date for the second summit he plans with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un around the end of February, NY Times reported.
"They very much want the meeting," Trump told reporters, and he asserted that his administration has made "tremendous progress" toward reining in the North's nuclear ambitions.
The president said that before he took office in January 2017, "it looked like we were going to war with North Korea. Now, there's no missile testing. There's no rocket testing, there's no nuclear testing. We got back our prisoners, our hostages. We're getting back our remains."