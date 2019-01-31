News
Search conducted in house of Gagik Tsarukyan's son
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A search was conducted in the house of  Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan's son, Nver Tsarukyan, along the lines of the shooting that took place in Partez restaurant in Abovian on January 29, the Information and Public relations department of the RA Investigative Committee reported.

It was also noted that a searche was conducted in the house of Melik Manukyan, whose son, Shant Manukyan, was arrested over the same case.

Earlier it was reported about the shooting on January 29 in Partez restaurant complex in Abovian belonging to ex MP Melik Manukyan. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and another 8 received different wounds and were transported to medical centers.
