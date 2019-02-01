Armenian Assembly of America calls for “universal condemnation” of Turkish-flag attack on LA Armenian schools

The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) has called for a “universal condemnation” of the hate crimes that were committed at two Armenian schools in Los Angeles.
“We urge a swift investigation and that the perpetrators are prosecuted and punished,” the respective Assembly statement reads, in part. “We appreciate the Members of [US] Congress that have stood in solidarity with the Armenian American community.”
As reported earlier, Turkish flags were hung at the fences and premises of AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School and Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School in Los Angeles.