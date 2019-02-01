News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
USD
486.98
EUR
559.15
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.98
EUR
559.15
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Armenian Assembly of America calls for “universal condemnation” of Turkish-flag attack on LA Armenian schools
Armenian Assembly of America calls for “universal condemnation” of Turkish-flag attack on LA Armenian schools
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) has called for a “universal condemnation” of the hate crimes that were committed at two Armenian schools in Los Angeles.

“We urge a swift investigation and that the perpetrators are prosecuted and punished,” the respective Assembly statement reads, in part. “We appreciate the Members of [US] Congress that have stood in solidarity with the Armenian American community.”

As reported earlier, Turkish flags were hung at the fences and premises of AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School and Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School in Los Angeles.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos