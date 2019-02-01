Armenia PM in Berlin, visit schedule announced

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Germany is still in progress.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Information and Public Relations Department of the Government of Armenia that Pashinyan, along with his wife Anna Hakobyan, on Thursday arrived from Cologne to the German capital city of Berlin.
In Berlin, the PM on Friday is scheduled to meet separately with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble.
Also, the Armenian premiere will visit and deliver an address at the office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.
In addition, Nikol Pashinyan is slated to meet with representatives from the German economy’s Eastern Commission-Eastern Europe Union and the leading German companies.