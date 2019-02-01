Facebook, Twitter remove accounts tied to Iran

Facebook and Twitter reported on the removal of accounts allegedly leading a hidden campaign in favor of the Iranian authorities, Cnet reported.
According to Facebook, it had taken down a total of 783 pages, accounts and groups that were engaging in "coordinated inauthentic behavior," the language Facebook uses to describe misinformation campaigns orchestrated by people using fake or stolen identities.
“Also on Thursday, Twitter said it had suspended 2,617 malicious accounts tied to Iran since August. The social network also has pulled down accounts in Bangladesh, Russia and Venezuela,” the source noted.
Almost simultaneously, Twitter announced the removal of several accounts from Iran that were pretending to be Americans or news agencies.
The social network announced the removal of six thousand messages, allegedly created to try to influence the mid-term elections to the US Congress in November 2018.
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the two companies worked together to track down Iranian accounts.
"This is an encouraging example of the type of collaboration we're hoping to build across the industry," Gleicher said.