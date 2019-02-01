US expected to announce US withdrawal from INF treaty

Mike Pompeo is expected to announce US withdrawal from INF treaty on February 1, NBC News reported referring to three US officials.
The US accused Russia of violating the INF Treaty, stating that if within 60 days Moscow does not return to compliance with the Treaty, the United States will withdraw from it.
"We either bury our head in the sand, or we take common sense action in response to Russia’s flagrant disregard of the express terms of the INF treaty," Pompeo said from NATO headquarters.
Experts expressed concern that the US withdrawal could lead to a new arms race.
"The INF Treaty continues to serve as a check on some of the most destabilizing types of nuclear weapons that the U.S. and Russia could deploy. Without the treaty, there is a serious risk of a new intermediate-range, ground-based missile arms race in Europe and beyond,” says former senior diplomat Thomas Countryman, now chairman of the board of directors of the Arms Control Association.
The United States is expected to formally suspend its obligations under the contract on Saturday and begin the six-month withdrawal process from the Treaty.