Chile court convicts 6 in assassination of ex-President

Six people face from three and 10 years in jail for the death of 1982 former President of Chile, Eduardo Frei Montalva, The Guardian reported.

According to the source, judge sentenced the ex-president’s doctors, chauffeur, an army officer and a former intelligence agent to between three and 10 years in jail for the poisoning of Frei in a Santiago clinic in 1982.

“After 16 years, Judge Madrid determined that the death of President Frei Montalva was a murder,” Chilean president, Sebastian Piñera, tweeted adding: “We condemn this murder with indignation.”

Frei Montalva was elected in 1970. He died on January 22, 1982 aged 71, while beginning to form an opposition against Pinochet.

The judicial complaint was first filed by Frei’s son, who also served as president from 1994-2000.

The official version was that he died of cancer. But the investigation to determine if he was murdered is still ongoing.