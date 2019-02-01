News
Bright Armenia Party: “Wall” created regarding uncertainty in government structure
Bright Armenia Party: "Wall" created regarding uncertainty in government structure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A “wall” situation has been created in the country, in connection with the uncertainty of the government’s makeup, said Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the Bright Armenia Party (BAP) faction at the National Assembly (NA), speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He recalled that after the approval of the new government structure and makeup, the Cabinet of Ministers shall submit its five-year program within 20 days, whereas this process is in uncertainty.

Also, the BAP lawmaker complained that the government is holding closed discussions on all these matters, but the parliament does not know what decisions are being made.

Gorgisyan stressed that even though the incumbent authorities cannot delay in submitting the government program to parliamentary debates, since the Constitution specifies the respective specific timeframes, their “hands” are not “tied” in terms of the government structure, and therefore they can put off that process.

To note, the 15-day timeframe, which was given to the prime minister to form a government, has ended on Tuesday, but solely 12 of the 17 ministers have been appointed so far. In addition, the NA has not even begun the debates on the bill with respect to making changes in the government structure, and whereby five ministries are expected to be cut back.
