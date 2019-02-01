Manager found dead inside Yerevan beauty parlor

A dead body was found Friday at a beauty salon in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 10։30am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a stench was coming out from a beauty parlor on the basement floor of a building, and that there could be a dead body inside.

According to shamshyan.com, a special rescue squad arrived the scene, the rescuers opened the door of this beauty salon, and found the dead body of a woman inside.

Those who had assembled at the scene said this woman was the manager of this beauty parlor.