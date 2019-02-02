News
Saturday
February 02
Bright Armenia: Preserving system of super premiership is unacceptable
Bright Armenia: Preserving system of super premiership is unacceptable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Preserving the system of super premiership in Armenia is unacceptable, since it assumes that the security forces will have to remain subordinate to the Prime Minister, secretary of the Bright Armenia parliamentary faction Gevorg Gorgisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The deputy noted that if the security forces remain under the control of the head of the government, this actually means that they will not be accountable to the parliament, despite the fact that Armenia has already passed to parliamentary form of government through a referendum.

 “We perceive this as a problem, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also saw this as a problem just a year ago. If we go back to the speeches of Pashinyan and speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, when the current structure of the government was discussed a year ago at a meeting of the National Assembly, they saw this as a problem and a huge problem. Now they need to be asked whether something has changed since then, if they have already decided to adhere to the position of the previous authorities,” Gorgisyan said.
