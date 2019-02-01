News
Russia business ombudsman deals with criminal case involving Armenian entrepreneur
Russia business ombudsman deals with criminal case involving Armenian entrepreneur
Region:Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The fraud case into the apartments of Vybor construction company of Russia, and which belongs to State Duma member Aleksandr Tsyban, has appeared within the purview of Boris Titov, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights. 

Armenian businessman Vahe Stepanyan, who is a defendant in the case, last year hid in Armenia to evade investigation. But a decision was made in his absentia for his arrest and an arrest warrant was issued for him, yet he did not cease to prove his innocence.

The Russian business ombudsman’s team recently put Stepanyan on the “Titov List,” owing to which he can return to Russia in spring.

The defense hopes that the entrepreneur will find common ground with the Vybor management, and pay off the debts at a “compromise rate,” Kommersant reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
