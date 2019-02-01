Iran’s general: New war with Iran will lead to Israeli destruction

New war with Iran will lead to Israeli destruction, said Brigadier General Hossein Salami.
According to Salami, a “strategic capacity” has been well shaped for the death of the illegitimate regime of Israel, Tasnim reported.
“We warn them (Zionists) that if a new war breaks out, it will result in their termination,” he said.
Salami urged Israel not to play with fire, because they will have been destroyed before the US helps them.
According to him, an outbreak of fighting on the ground will result in Israel’s defeat within three days, in a way that they will not find enough graves to bury their dead.
“Any perception of the beginning of an operation they (Israel) may have, will have a different ending, and a limited invasion will not result in a limited war,” he added.