Pashinyan: Armenia is going through democratic transformation (PHOTOS)

Just like Germany seven decades ago, today’s Armenia is going through a democratic transformation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday said in his address at the headquarters of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, in the German capital city of Berlin.
Pashinyan noted that the aforesaid is also symbolic because the velvet revolution, which took place in Armenia last year, stemmed from the ideas and precepts which the Konrad Adenauer Foundation holds.
The PM said he is proud that democracy is no longer endangered in Armenia, noted that Armenian people see no alternative to democracy, added that the political forces representing the new Armenia have prevailed, and stressed that the incumbent Armenian government has unprecedented legitimacy and public trust.
But Nikol Pashinyan underscored that, on the one hand, this unprecedented level of public trust obligates the Armenian authorities to take decisive steps toward implementing reforms, and, on the other hand, this trust in them gives a unique opportunity that needs to be used in order to strengthen the accomplishments and to protect the future of democracy in Armenia.