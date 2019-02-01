Armenia’s Pashinyan at Konrad Adenauer Foundation: We need additional support for speeding up reforms

The next step in the transformation process in Armenia shall be turning our political achievements into economic ones; in other words, we need to carry out an economic revolution.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday stated the aforementioned in his address at the headquarters of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, in the German capital city of Berlin.

Pashinyan noted that democracy and economic development, as well as economic revolution and eradication of poverty are the main prerequisites of the program of Armenia’s new government.

He said one of the main prerequisites to achieve this objective is the creation of favorable conditions for tapping the business and intellectual potential of the Armenian people.

The PM added that, to implement the respective reforms, they were developing the economic and political institutions, and they are determined to move forward in changing the relevant mechanisms.

Nonetheless, as per Pashinyan, Armenia, just like any other country in transition, needs additional support in speeding up reforms.

The Premier stated that, in addition to the similar challenges which all post-Soviet countries have faced, Armenia has faced several other challenges from the very first days of independence. In this connection, he pointed, in particular, to the transport blockade against the country, for about thirty years.

Also, Nikol Pashinyan stressed that energy security is another issue for Armenia and, in this regard, partnership with the European Union is of immense importance to carrying out reforms in the country.