Friday
February 01
Friday
February 01
Armenia PM: We want to deepen our economic relations with EU member states
Armenia PM: We want to deepen our economic relations with EU member states
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Implementation of Armenia-EU deal may contribute to the development of the institutes, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation on Friday.

According to him, CEPA is may become one of the cornerstones of a reform agenda in Armenia.

“We want to deepen our economic relations with EU member states,” he said.

He noted that Germany is one of Armenia’s main trading partners.

“We cooperate with Germany in many areas, including IT, energy, tourism, culture, education, science, and so on,” he noted adding that Armenia is committed to strengthening of its ties and exploring new prospects for economic cooperation. 

“The new democratic Armenia gives great opportunities for trade and investment. Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, which implies a free access to a 180 million market and an unobstructed and barrier-free operation of free trade agreements with several countries around the world,” he said.

 According to him, Armenia has the GSP+ trade regime with the EU.

“Armenia can play a key role as an economic bridge connecting the markets of the European and Eurasian Union.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
