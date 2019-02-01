News
Armenia PM: We see technology as locomotive of our economic revolution
Armenia PM: We see technology as locomotive of our economic revolution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The technology sector is rapidly growing in Armenia and the pace of that growth is unprecedented, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday said in his address at the headquarters of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, in the German capital city of Berlin.

“Over the past seven years, the sector has grown fivefold,” he added. “IT sector is becoming one of the driving forces of our economic growth with an enormous potential for further development.

“Traditionally strong school of mathematics, physics, and engineering existing in our country since the [former] USSR is mainly accounting for Armenia’s success in this area. However, I am also confident that the Armenian revolution, which created conditions for an unrestricted realization of the talent of our people, will significantly contribute to the development of technologies in our country.

“New Government of Armenia has declared the Technology sector as a top priority and we see it as the locomotive of our economic revolution and the cornerstone of Armenia’s economy of future.

“Cooperation with the EU and its member states is of a vital importance for democratic Armenia.

“At the same time, I believe that Europe, in s turn, is interested in having a stable, democratic partner in the volatile region of the South Caucasus - an economically developing and progressive Armenia, sharing the common European values.”

Following Nikol Pashinyan’s address, a question and answer session was held.
