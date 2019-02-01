Armenia’s National Security Service ready to employ soldiers recovering from injuries

YEREVAN. – Head of Armenia’s National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan visited the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center.
Talking to reporters, Vanetsyan underscored importance of such a center.
“But one thing is to know about the existence of the center, another is to see everything with your own eyes, to understand what is actually being done. This is very impressive,” said Vanetsyan.
Asked whether the funds returned to the budget could be sent to help defenders, the head of the National Security Service noted that the money is transferred to the budget, and distributed by the decisions of the relevant departments. T
The reporters asked whether Vanetsyan intends to invite the servicemen who underwent treatment in the center, he noted that both the National Security Service and the Football Federation which is headed by him are ready to hire them.