PM Pashinyan meets with Bundestag Germany-South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group members

Within the framework of his official visit to Germany, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday had a working dinner with the members of Bundestag’s Germany-South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group.
In his welcoming remarks at the event, Pashinyan noted that the dynamic development of Armenian-German cooperation is a priority of Armenia’s foreign policy, and that the interparliamentary relations stand high on the bilateral agenda. In this context, the head of the Armenian government highlighted the active contact with German parliamentarians.
Touching upon the democratic changes in Armenia, the PM said: “The Revolution came to prove our people’s commitment to democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms. This is our people’s deliberate choice, which was reaffirmed during the elections of December 9, 2018. We will do our utmost to strengthen democratic institutions.”
The development of Armenian-German cooperation, strengthening of interparliamentary ties, EU-Armenia partnership, as well as the ongoing democratic transformations in the country were discussed at the meeting.