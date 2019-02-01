News
Ucom offers smartphones with a special 16-month warranty
Ucom offers smartphones with a special 16-month warranty
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

During the month of love Ucom updated its wide range of the best smartphones for sale and offers a 16-month special warranty instead of the usual 12 months. The smartphones can be acquired from the sales and service centers of Ucom in cash and via credit: both with the subscription to one of the tariff plans and without any commitment. The smartphones by Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei, HTC, Alcatel, OnePlus, Moto and other recognized brands can also be acquired via credit sales, starting from 0% of prepayment, 0% of the commission fee and 0% of the annual interest rate. 

“Ucom provides a wonderful opportunity not only to our customers, but also to any purchaser  who wants to pay special attention to their loved and close ones by choosing a memorable and unique gift. The special 16-month warranty will be provided for all smartphones purchased”, said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

The busy customers can surprise their close ones also via online shopping at Ucom’s shop.ucom.am, where the technical specifications of the smartphones are duly presented.
