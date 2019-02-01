Germany urges Russia to comply with INF Treaty, Reuters reported referring to German MFA spokesperson.
“We have seen no change in Russian behaviour in the last 60 days,” the spokesman said,
According to him, it was up to Russia to take action, while Germany believes the only way Russia can save the agreement is by addressing concerns about a cruise missile system that has prompted the United States to quit the 1987 treaty.
According to US media, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will announce today the US withdrawal from the INF Treaty a s Washington believes that the Russian 9M729 missiles violate the provisions of the Treaty. During a NATO meeting in December, Washington gave Moscow 60 days to come into compliance with the treaty.