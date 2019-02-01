UK ambassador to Armenia: English-language clubs promote development of critical thinking skills

YEREVAN. – English-language clubs are important not only for the development of English-language skills, but also for negotiating, debating, and the development of critical thinking skills.
UK Ambassador Judith Farnworth on Friday stated about the above-mentioned at the signing of the memorandum of understanding, between the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia and the UK embassy, on cooperation within the scope of the “Improved Skills for Stronger Societies” program, which is aimed at supporting English-language and soft skills development for young people in remote communities of Armenia.
Also, the ambassador expressed a belief that this program will consider as a foundation the success which they had achieved along the lines of last year’s program, owing to the English-language clubs that were opened in capital city Yerevan as well as in Ashtarak, Ararat, and Vanadzor.
Farnworth stressed that this program is not only an opportunity for schoolchildren to learn, but also an opportunity for teachers in terms of professional development.
The British diplomat noted that she has been in Armenia for three years now, and she fully grasps how important quality education is for Armenian families.
Judith Farnworth stressed that the British embassy stands ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Science in providing good education for young Armenian citizens.