One dollar passes AMD 487 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.07/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.09 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 558.67 (down by AMD 0.48), that of one British pound totaled AMD 635.43 (down by AMD 3.24), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.43 (down by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 251.73, AMD 20,721.65 and AMD 12,856.58, respectively.