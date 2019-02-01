Armenia’s Pashinyan: International community can’t resolve Karabakh conflict instead of 3 its parties

There is an internationally-formed format for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict; that format is the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and the co-chairing countries: France, the US, and Russia.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday stated the aforesaid during his joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Berlin. He noted this when asked whether the European Union could act as a mediator in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

“In essence, that’s the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group, but the scope of the Minsk Group is broader,” Pashinyan said. “In essence, that format ensures the international community’s representation in the negotiation process.”

In his words, the format of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group has worked quite successfully in terms of the logic of contributing to a relative stability in the region.

“As regards the actual settlement [of the conflict], I believe the co-chairing countries—also the international community—have clearly recorded that the task of resolving [the conflict] is the matter of the agenda of the three sides involved in the conflict,” the Armenian PM said. “ And the international community can’t resolve the conflict instead of the three sides to the conflict; it can just create a certain platform for negotiation. I believe that the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group has succeeded in terms of creating that platform.”