The Armenian embassy in the Hague apologized for the reports about an Armenian man killed as a result of a house collapse on Sunday.

The embassy said they were misguided by the family of a young man who was killed because of a gas leakage in a garage in the Hague.

Earlier the embassy said an ethnic Armenian (born in 1996) was killed in a house collapse.

According to the Dutch media, ten people will injured in this incident.