Armenia PM on Merkel’s meeting: I am satisfied with our talks

Armenian-German relations are developing dynamically, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday in Germany.

"Now we can say that our relations are developing dynamically, as only a few months ago German Chancellor was in Armenia on an official visit, and my response visit takes place now,” the PM said.

Pashinyan highlighted the importance of Armenian-German relations.

“Germany is an important international partner of Armenia, the first trade and economic partner from the EU for Armenia and the second in the world,” he added.

According to the Prime Minister, recent developments in Armenia show that democracy is irreversible for the country.

“I am glad that both Germany and the EU are ready to support Armenia amid democratic reforms,” Pashinyan added.

It is important that Germany has not put forward the issue of geopolitical choice before Armenia as “our reform agenda can be fully implemented with the support of the EU and especially Germany,” he noted.

The PM mentioned that a wide range of issues on bilateral relations were discussed.

“Economic cooperation issue has been of particular importance and we have recorded that several important investment projects are already being implemented in Armenia and we hope that along with the improvement of the investment environment, German investments will increase in Armenia,” he added.

The PM noted they also had touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and it was noted that the process of settlement “should be bilateral and cannot go unilaterally.”

According to the Armenian leader, he was satisfied with the results of the talks with Merkel.

“At least I am satisfied with the results of our discussions,” he said concluding that there is no obstacles for the further development of Armenian-German relations.