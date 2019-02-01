NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 1.02.2019

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Germany continued in Berlin.

On Friday, he met with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss bilateral relations and economic ties. Speaking during the press conference Pashinyan said they had exchanged views on the international challenges and the present situation over the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

PM Pashinyan also met with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble and delivered an address at the office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Four commemorative medals were stolen from a wooden showcase from the official residence of the Prime Minister of Armenia which is located at 26 Marshal Baghramyan Avenue, in capital city Yerevan.

On the same day, the scene of this incident was inspected, several forensic examinations were commissioned, and over two dozen people were questioned.

On Thursday, however, the investigative agency received information that the stolen commemorative medals were back in their place.

Armenia has signed a contract to purchase four Russia-made SU-30 SM fighter jets, Russian newspaper writes quoting a source in military aviation industry.

According to the newspaper, Russian negotiators have made serious concessions – Armenia got a loan and even bought the jets at domestic Russian prices. The contract also envisages training of Armenian pilots in the Russian educational facilities.

Earlier Armenia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that they had purchased jets but provided no details.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Iran in February.

“On February 27 I am leaving for Iran on an official visit,” Pashinyan said during the meeting with the Armenian community in Cologne, Germany.

Armenia’s economic activity index went up by 5.8 percent from January to December last year as compared to the same period in 2017, Armenia’s national statistical service reported.

The budgeted economic activity growth was 6.5 percent, but in fact it made 5.8 percent.

Meanwhile, export growth made 7.8 percent last year decreasing from 25.2 recorded a year before. Consumer prices went up by 2.5 percent.