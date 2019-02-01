Armenia PM: I cannot negotiate on behalf of Karabakh

The settlement of the Karabakh conflict should be acceptable for Armenian, Artsakh and Azerbaijani people, while no official from Azerbaijan has said that that the settlement should be acceptable both for the people of Armenia and Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday in Germany.

In response to Angela Merkel’s remark that Armenian Prime Minister took bold steps in Karabakh issue, Pashinyan clarified what these “bold steps” mean.

“Several months ago I said in the parliament that any settlement of the Karabakh issue should be acceptable for the people of Armenia, Karabakh and Azerbaijan. And I hoped that this statement would be followed by a similar statement from the Azerbaijani side, but unfortunately, no official from the Azerbaijani side has even voiced that any solution to the Karabakh issue should be acceptable both for the people of Armenia and the people of Karabakh,” he said, adding: “I think that this statement clearly shows the situation in the negotiation process and as long as there are no adequate statements from Azerbaijan, we, unfortunately, cannot pin great hopes on moving forward.”

Pashinyan highlighted the importance of the Armenian side’s commitment to exclusively peaceful solution to the Karabakh conflict.

“During our talks, I clearly stated that I, as Armenian Prime Minister, can negotiate on behalf of Armenia, but I cannot negotiate on behalf of Nagorno Karabakh for a simple reason – the people of Nagorno Karabakh are not participating in our elections and did not vote for me, they have their president, their parliament, and their government,” he noted.

As reported earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in Berlin.