Merkel says Armenian PM made bold steps on Karabakh

YEREVAN. – German chancellor Angela Merkel said the Armenian Prime Minister had taken bold steps in the Karabakh peace process, but the words must be followed by concrete actions.
“It’s good when people are talking to each other, but both parties have to be ready, precise actions should follow words. I think the Prime Minister took bold steps, but the other side has to display readiness, too, and has to be ready for bold moves. I think finally both parties have to reach an accord,” she said during a joint press conference with Pashinyan.