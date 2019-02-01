News
Ararat Mirzoyan and Ambassador of Russia discuss agenda of Armenian-Russian cooperation
Ararat Mirzoyan and Ambassador of Russia discuss agenda of Armenian-Russian cooperation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

On February 1, the President of Armenia National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

Highlighting the Armenian-Russian friendly and ally relations, Ararat Mirzoyan has noted that the newly elected National Assembly is committed for further deepening them.

With respect to the rise of parliamentary diplomacy the President of the National Assembly considered necessary the continuity of effective cooperation in the international institutions.

Congratulating Ararat Mirzoyan on being elected Head of the parliament, Sergey Kopirkin wished him effective work.

The Ambassador expressed conviction that from now on the cooperation would develop bilaterally, as well as on the international platforms and in the atmosphere of partnership and mutual trust.

The sides have touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations, agreeing that in parallel with the political and economic cooperation the expansion of the ties in the inter-regional and humanitarian spheres is also important.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
