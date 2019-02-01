News
Kocharyan's trial to continue on February 4
Kocharyan's trial to continue on February 4
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN.- Armenia’s President Robert Kocharyan came up with the statement at the Court of Appeal today at the hearing of examination of the petition on changing his prevention measure. The examination though did not end today and will continue February 4.

Attorney Hayk Alumyan said after the court hearing that Kocharyan’s speech lasted for 2 hours during which he presented the situation created after February 23, 2008.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

On July 27, Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision. But on August 13, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom on the grounds that he had presidential immunity.

Both the Prosecutor General’s Office and the defense, however, appealed this decision. In addition, the defense argued that there were other grounds too for the release of their client.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the then recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
