Armenian Prime Minister meets with President of Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble

In the sidelines of the official visit to Germany, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble on February 1.

The President of Bundestag noted that it’s a great honor to host the Armenian PM in Germany and to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan presented the processes taking place in Armenia, emphasizing that by the parliamentary elections of December 9, 2018 the first part of the revolution came to end and now it’s time for an economic revolution. “For Armenia democracy is irreversible. Following the political changes we have to set to economic changes, since economic progress is the next important component for the revolution to be successful”, the Armenian PM said.

The interlocutors highly assessed the level of political dialogue between the two countries and highlighted the deepening of inter-parliamentary relations for developing Armenian-German interstate relations. Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia has transited to a full parliamentary model of government and in this sense the experience of Germany as a country with accomplished parliamentary traditions, is of key importance for Armenia.

Wolfgang Schäuble noted that Armenia is an important partner for Germany and Germany is ready to share its experience and success in the sphere of parliamentary model of government.

The Armenian PM and the President of Bundestag discussed the prospects of strengthening Armenia-EU partnership which has entered a new stage following the signing of the Comprhensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of ratifying the CEPA by the EU member states as soon as possible.

PM Pashinyan highly assessed the adoption of the resolution by the Bundestag in 2016 condemning the Armenian Genocide.