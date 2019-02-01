News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Karabakh Presdent receives members of Prosperous Armenia faction
Karabakh Presdent receives members of Prosperous Armenia faction
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received members of the RA National Assembly “Prosperous Armenia” faction led by its head Gagik Tsaroukyan.

Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy, consistent deepening and expanding ties between the parliaments of the two Armenian republics were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan underscored the importance of meetings and discussions with Armenian political powers noting with satisfaction that they were of a periodic nature.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan, adviser to the Artsakh Republic President, permanent representative of the President in the National Assembly Zoya Lazaryan partook at the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President holds government meeting
“The formation, maintenance and development of a relevant business atmosphere…
 Artsakh President meets ARF Bureau representatives
Sahakyan congratulated Hagob Der-Khatchadorian on being elected as Representative…
 Karabakh President: Defense Army reliably carried out its mission of protecting country, people
Bako Sahakyan attended a meeting of the Defense Army Military Council…
 Armenia PM plans to hold informal meeting with Aliyev in Davos
“Yes, it is an informal meeting…
 Karabakh President, Union of Armenian Doctors of France discuss health care
Bako Sahakyan received Jean-Michel Ekherian…
 Karabakh defense minister visits several military units
At the end of the working visit the minister gave respective instructions to the commanding staff on the ongoing and future activities...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos