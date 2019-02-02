News
Saturday
February 02
News
Vicar: Pope's visit is important for Armenian community of UAE
Vicar: Pope's visit is important for Armenian community of UAE
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Society

The Pope’s visit to the UAE from Sunday to Tuesday will prompt people of all faiths across the world to make the emirates a permanent pilgrim centre, demonstrating the peaceful coexistence of different religions in one society, according to the head of the Armenian Church in the UAE, Gulf News reported.

“The world should make the UAE a permanent pilgrim location for all faiths to mark respect for the country’s religious tolerance,” Bishop Mesrob Sarkissian, Catholicosate Vicar in the UAE Armenian Church, told Gulf News.
Personally, the bishop said he was very excited, as he will be meeting Pope Francis for the third time.

“This is the most important occasion in my six years living here in the UAE,” he said.

Sarkissian attended meetings with the Pope in the Vatican in 2014 and in Armenia in 2016.

“I was very surprised to experience Pope Francis’ humility and ability to touch the hearts of people he meets. He is the people’s Pope,” he said of those two previous meetings. “Even as clergy belonging to the Orthodox family, we have a lot to learn from the Pope by taking examples from him.”
For the Armenian community, this is an occasion to express their gratitude to the UAE leadership.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
