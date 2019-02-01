Malaysia crowns Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad new king

Malaysia has crowned a new king in a traditional ceremony, after the previous monarch stepped down midway through his term in an unprecedented abdication, Bloomberg reported.
Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad, 59, ascended the throne as the 16th king, known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, by taking his oath and signing the instruments of office before Malaysia’s Conference of Rulers composed of nine Malay state leaders. The ceremony was held at the national palace’s gold-themed throne room with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and the cabinet present in full regalia.
The country’s state rulers elect the king among themselves through a rotational monarchy, with each term lasting for five years.