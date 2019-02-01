ECHR registers complaints filed by Kocharyan’s defense team

The European Court of Human Rights has registered the complaints filed by the defense team of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan, the team reports.
One of the complaints relates to the Point 2 and 3 of Article 6 of the European Convention on the basis of infringement of the presumption of innocence and violation of defense right and on the basis of the selection of detention as Kocharyan’s preventive measure.
The ECHR Secretariat has informed the defense team that the court will start the examination of the case at the earliest opportunity.