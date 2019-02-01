Trump hopes to negotiate 'much better' deal than INF suspended by US

US President Donald Trump said that he hopes to negotiate a new accord to replace the INF Treaty, which would be "much better" and include more parties. He noted that the new accord should be adhered to by all signatories to it, not just the US, Sputnik reported.
"I hope that we are able to get everybody in a very big and beautiful room and get new treaty that would be much better," Trump said.
The US president announced that Washington will initiate the process of withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on 2 February and suspend all obligations under the accord. Moscow slammed the US actions, noting that it has failed to present evidence that prove Russian violations of the accord.