News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 02
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Meteor explodes over small town in western Cuba
Meteor explodes over small town in western Cuba
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A meteorite crashed down in western Cuba this afternoon following reports of an object seen streaking across the sky over the Florida Keys, Daily Mail reported.

Locals say the impact rocked Viñales, Pinar del Río with a ‘large explosion’ that shattered windows in some homes. No injuries have been reported.

Several residents are now sharing images of what they believe to be fragments of the space rock.

We’re receiving reports that a meteor was seen in the sky across the Florida Keys,’ NWS Key West tweeted Friday afternoon amid mounting questions from locals who saw the smoking object fly overhead.

‘It appears that a meteorite impact occurred in western Cuba, near the town of Viñales, Pinar del Río, earlier this afternoon.’

The impact occurred at around 1:20 p.m. local time.

Residents of Cuba and the Florida Keys took to social media to report what they’d seen and share images of the black rocks they suspect are bits of the meteorite.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian defense minister receives data from crashed jet's flight recorders
The flight recorder was examined by the Russian experts...
 Armenia embassy dismisses earlier reports: No Armenians killed during house collapse in Hague
The embassy said they were misguided by the family...
 Hate crimes in Los Angeles highest in 10 years
The report comes in a week after Turkish flags were hung on Armenian schools…
 Russia business ombudsman deals with criminal case involving Armenian entrepreneur
Boris Titov’s team has put Vahe Stepanyan on the “Titov List”…
Chile court convicts 6 in assassination of ex-President
“After 16 years, Judge Madrid determined that the death of President Frei Montalva…
 Manager found dead inside Yerevan beauty parlor
A special rescue squad had arrived the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos