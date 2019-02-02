Meteor explodes over small town in western Cuba

A meteorite crashed down in western Cuba this afternoon following reports of an object seen streaking across the sky over the Florida Keys, Daily Mail reported.

Locals say the impact rocked Viñales, Pinar del Río with a ‘large explosion’ that shattered windows in some homes. No injuries have been reported.

Several residents are now sharing images of what they believe to be fragments of the space rock.

We’re receiving reports that a meteor was seen in the sky across the Florida Keys,’ NWS Key West tweeted Friday afternoon amid mounting questions from locals who saw the smoking object fly overhead.

‘It appears that a meteorite impact occurred in western Cuba, near the town of Viñales, Pinar del Río, earlier this afternoon.’

The impact occurred at around 1:20 p.m. local time.

Residents of Cuba and the Florida Keys took to social media to report what they’d seen and share images of the black rocks they suspect are bits of the meteorite.