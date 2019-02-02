News
US to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US intends to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela, US National Security Adviser John Bolton tweeted.

 

 

Earlier, Idriss Jazairy, Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures said that economic sanctions exacerbate the crisis in Venezuela.

On January 28, the US leader Donald Trump signed a decree imposing sanctions against the Venezuelan authorities, the Central Bank of the country and the state oil and gas company PDVSA.
