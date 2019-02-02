US to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela

The US intends to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela, US National Security Adviser John Bolton tweeted.
Pursuant to the request of Interim President Juan Guaido, and in consultation with his officials the US will mobilize and transport humanitarian aid—medicine, surgical supplies, and nutritional supplements for the people of Venezuela. It’s time for Maduro to get out of the way. https://t.co/LXZsBf8vq6— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) February 2, 2019
Earlier, Idriss Jazairy, Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures said that economic sanctions exacerbate the crisis in Venezuela.
On January 28, the US leader Donald Trump signed a decree imposing sanctions against the Venezuelan authorities, the Central Bank of the country and the state oil and gas company PDVSA.