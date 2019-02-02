News
American Armenians meet with US Ambassador as she prepares to depart for Yerevan
American Armenians meet with US Ambassador as she prepares to depart for Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) met with new U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy as she prepares to depart for her new post representing the United States in Yerevan, ANCA said on Facebook.

“We were encouraged by our constructive discussion today with Ambassador Tracy regarding the continued growth of U.S.-Armenia bilateral relations, and look forward - as Americans of Armenian heritage - to working with her and her team to advance our shared goals,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Suren Hamparian.
