UK Minister: Phones should be banned in schools

Pupils should be banned from taking smartphones into school, said the minister for school standards in England Nick Gibb.
According to him, there are concerns about the effect of excessive use of mobile phones on children.
That the government will provide lessons for students on how to limit the amount of time they spend online, BBC reported.
"But if the time children spend using social media or playing computer games becomes excessive, it drives out time for them to talk to their parents, exercise, do their homework or play with friends,” the minister said.